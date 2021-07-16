Entergy: Over 13,000 power outages across Louisiana

More than 13,000 Entergy customers found themselves without power, more than 12,000 of those customers from Orleans Parish.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon the metro area experienced heavy rainfall and flooding.

At 2 p.m. the New Orleans National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for surrounding areas.

As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy is reporting the following outages by parish:

Parish NameCustomers Affected
ASSUMPTION (L)1
AVOYELLES (L)1
BIENVILLE (L)20
CALCASIEU (L)1
CLAIBORNE (L)2
CONCORDIA (L)2
E. BATON ROUGE (L)64
IBERVILLE (L)2
JEFFERSON (L)829
LA SALLE (L)1
LAFAYETTE (L)1
LINCOLN (L)1
LIVINGSTON (L)1
ORLEANS (L)12,244
OTHER (L)204
OUACHITA (L)27
RICHLAND (L)3
ST. CHARLES (L)16
ST. JAMES (L)4
ST. LANDRY (L)1
TENSAS (L)6
TERREBONNE (L)2

