Entergy: Over 13,000 power outages across Louisiana

More than 13,000 Entergy customers found themselves without power, more than 12,000 of those customers from Orleans Parish.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon the metro area experienced heavy rainfall and flooding.

At 2 p.m. the New Orleans National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for surrounding areas.

2PM: Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is occurring in NOLA. A flash flood warning is in effect. Limit driving for now! It is expected to move northward slowly over the next half hour to hour. Be safe! #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/bjNu50PADN — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 16, 2021

As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy is reporting the following outages by parish:

Parish Name Customers Affected ASSUMPTION (L) 1 AVOYELLES (L) 1 BIENVILLE (L) 20 CALCASIEU (L) 1 CLAIBORNE (L) 2 CONCORDIA (L) 2 E. BATON ROUGE (L) 64 IBERVILLE (L) 2 JEFFERSON (L) 829 LA SALLE (L) 1 LAFAYETTE (L) 1 LINCOLN (L) 1 LIVINGSTON (L) 1 ORLEANS (L) 12,244 OTHER (L) 204 OUACHITA (L) 27 RICHLAND (L) 3 ST. CHARLES (L) 16 ST. JAMES (L) 4 ST. LANDRY (L) 1 TENSAS (L) 6 TERREBONNE (L) 2