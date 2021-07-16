Entergy: Over 13,000 power outages across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon the metro area experienced heavy rainfall and flooding.
At 2 p.m. the New Orleans National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for surrounding areas.
More than 13,000 Entergy customers found themselves without power, more than 12,000 of those customers from Orleans Parish.
As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy is reporting the following outages by parish:
|Parish Name
|Customers Affected
|ASSUMPTION (L)
|1
|AVOYELLES (L)
|1
|BIENVILLE (L)
|20
|CALCASIEU (L)
|1
|CLAIBORNE (L)
|2
|CONCORDIA (L)
|2
|E. BATON ROUGE (L)
|64
|IBERVILLE (L)
|2
|JEFFERSON (L)
|829
|LA SALLE (L)
|1
|LAFAYETTE (L)
|1
|LINCOLN (L)
|1
|LIVINGSTON (L)
|1
|ORLEANS (L)
|12,244
|OTHER (L)
|204
|OUACHITA (L)
|27
|RICHLAND (L)
|3
|ST. CHARLES (L)
|16
|ST. JAMES (L)
|4
|ST. LANDRY (L)
|1
|TENSAS (L)
|6
|TERREBONNE (L)
|2