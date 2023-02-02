NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.

The Super Tax event is geared towards families who earned less than $60,000 last year by offering income tax assistance. The event is designed to help residents potentially increase the amount of federal money returned by raising awareness of the Earned Income Tax Credit and helping customers avoid high fees and refund anticipation loans by supporting VITA sites throughout the area.

Qualifying customers can get their taxes prepared for free by IRS-certified volunteers. Additional free tax prep events will be held throughout the season.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations are listed below.

New Orleans

AIM-IRS Supersite, 8282 i-10 Service Road South, New Orleans

New Orleans East Opportunity Center, 12000 Haynes Boulevard

J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center, 2401 Canal St.

University of Holy Cross, 4123 Woodland Dr.

Vietnamese Initiative Economic Training, 13435 Granville St.

Other locations

AIM-IRS Supersite, 901 5 th St, Gretna, La

St, Gretna, La Live Oak Library, 125 Acadia Dr. Waggaman, La

LaFourche VITA Site, 106 Hamilton St. Larose, La

United Way of SELA, Northshore Prosperity Center, 834 N. Columbia St., Covington, La

Faith Life Ministries, 2170 We. Gause Blvd, Slidell, La

Brilliant Mindz Community Center, 512 E 6th St., Bogalusa, La

More information can be found on the Entergy website.

