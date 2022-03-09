NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An outage has left approximately 10,000 people in New Orleans without power, Entergy reported on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the outage occurred just after 9 a.m. The Entergy outage map includes areas in Central City, the Warehouse District, and Downtown.

An estimated 11,800 people have been affected.

While Entergy has not identified an official cause of the outage, City Council President Helena Moreno tweeted about the issue, saying it “seems that it was a bird (again) that knocked out the Derbigny Substation.”

Entergy says crews remain in the Central Business District and are working to resolve the issue. Officials hope to restore power by 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The company has asked residents without power to report it by calling 1(800)368-3749. A spokesperson told WGNO they may be able to do some fixing on the back end to help restore the power more quickly.

This is a developing story with more information to be released as it becomes available. Check back for updates.