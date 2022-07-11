SULPHUR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently alerted to a possible theft from a business in Sulphur.

CPSO says deputies responded to the business on S. Huntington St. and “the complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use.”

An investigation ensued during which deputies found that since December of last year, Bourgeois had taken more than $9,000 from the business.

Bourgeois was fired on Wednesday, July 6.

The 35-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged with theft $5,000 to $25,000.

Bourgeois was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and eventually bonded out on Thursday, July 7.

The investigation remains ongoing.





