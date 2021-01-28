Emergency responders called heroes after rescuing mother and children from sinking truck

ST. AMANT, La (BRPROUD) — Four first responders are being called heroes after saving a mother and her two young children who were trapped in their truck as it sank in a St. Amant canal.

“I’d like to just give a shout out to Jamie Wolf and Daniel Haydel. That’s both of my deputies that went in the water,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Webre praised Deputies Jamie Wolf and Daniel Haydel. The two lawmen along with Sorrento firefighters Jeff Kelly and Shane Wellman are being credited with saving the lives of a mother and her three and four-year-old children.

Investigators said the mother, a friend, and the kids were driving on George Lambert Road in St. Amant when the mother somehow lost control of the car, overcorrected, and ended up in the New River Canal.

The passenger was able to get out, climb on top of the sinking truck and call 911.

Minutes later, we’re told the deputies and firefighters jumped in the water, broke the glass, and pulled the mother and children out of the truck. All of this happened overnight rain and fog.

“Weather always plays a part especially when you’ve got fog. It’s nighttime with low visibility and it’s been misting and raining all night. That compacts the driver’s ability with the narrow roads we have,” said Sgt. Archie Forsyth with Louisiana State Police.

Police said it will take a couple of days to finalize the investigation. They do suspect alcohol also played a factor in the crash.

Forsyth added, “If you add alcohol into that factor with sleepiness, it’s just a natural disaster waiting to happen.”