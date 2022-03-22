WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second person has died after a house fire Saturday claimed the life of an elderly man.

The woman, who was injured in the fire, passed away later in the hospital according to a statement released by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Tuesday.

Three people were injured when the house fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. Heflin Volunteer Fire Department and Bienville Fire Districts 4 and 5 crews found the woman and her daughter had escaped the home when they arrived. Both were sent to the hospital with severe burns. A responding firefighter was also injured and sent to the hospital.

The 74-year-old father’s body was later found inside of the home. Their adult daughter is still in the hospital and the injured firefighter is expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters confirmed the fire started in the couple’s bedroom. The daughter told firefighters she smelled something burning and found the fire in the room while her parents were still in bed. Her father is a double amputee and insisted she help her mother out first. She tried to rescue her father but was unable to because of the smoke and flames.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. They say they’re unable to rule out unsafe smoking practices as a potential cause.

“So many things about this case are heartbreaking,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “But I hope Louisianans use this family’s tragedy as an opportunity to make their homes and behaviors safer so these lives are not lost in vain.”

The names of the couple have not yet been released by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.