Edwards signs bill exempting ‘pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products, diapers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from Louisiana’s 4.45% sales tax has been signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards.

HB 7 defines feminine hygiene products as a tampon, sanitary napkin, menstrual cup, menstrual sponge, menstrual pad, or other similar tangible personal property sold for the principal purpose of feminine hygiene in connection with the menstrual cycle.

The bill eliminates the state sales tax on these items, but it also leaves the door open for other government officials to do the same with their sales taxes. It was sent to Gov. Edward’s desk in early June for his signature and will go into effect in 2022.

When Louisiana lawmakers passed the 0.45% sales tax in 2018 to stabilize state finances, they pledged the tax hike would be temporary, a bridge to balance the budget while lawmakers gained time to work on a larger tax overhaul. The temporary tax is scheduled to end in mid-2025, dropping the state sales tax rate from 4.45% to 4% at that time.

Louisiana currently has the second-highest combined average state and local sales tax rate in the nation at 9.52%, falling behind only Tennessee, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation.