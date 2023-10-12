BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Israel-Hamas war is being reported as the worst attack on Israel in 50 years.

The State Department said Wednesday at least 22 U.S. citizens were killed in the war. In a Tuesday speech, President Joe Biden condemned Hamas after the surprise weekend attack. At least 2,200 people have been killed on both sides, according to reports.

Biden has been in contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the war broke out.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the state stands with Israel. Read his full statement below.

As we learn more about the atrocities committed by Hamas, we must all stand up and speak out in support of Israel and our Jewish brothers and sisters here at home. Hamas is a terrorist organization, and their despicable attacks on the people of Israel are evil. Louisiana stands solidly with Israel, and we are ready to help Louisiana’s Jewish community in whatever way they need. Gov. John Bel Edwards

Baton Rouge Jewish groups are holding prayer vigils and asking for donations. Click here to see how to donate locally.

