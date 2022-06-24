BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says being pro-life shouldn’t end with being against abortion.

Edwards is reacting to the decision Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade, allowing states, including Louisiana, to determine if abortions will be illegal or allowed to continue.

Louisiana is among the many states with so-called trigger laws in place that essentially ends abortions in the state. Edwards this week signed Senate Bill 342 into law, banning all abortions as well as penalizing doctors who perform abortions with jail time and fines.

Edwards says now that Roe vs. Wade is overturned and abortions are outlawed in Louisiana, it’s important to fund services that would support women and children.

“Being pro-life means more than just being against abortion. It means providing the necessary resources and implementing policies that provide real options and not just lip service to the children, women, and families we are blessed to serve. Now more than ever, it’s critical that Louisiana funds services to support women, children, and families throughout their lives, which is why I have expanded health care through our Medicaid program and lobbied for measures to make sure workers are paid better and more fairly. It’s also why I’ve supported better funding for Louisiana’s public education system, including early childhood education. I believe all people should have the opportunity to succeed and that starts with providing a strong foundation early in life,” said Edwards.

Neither Louisiana’s trigger law, which has been on the books since 2006, nor SB 342 provides exceptions for rape or incest.

“As I have said many times before, I believe women who are survivors of rape or incest should be able to determine whether to continue with a pregnancy that is the result of a criminal act,” said Edwards.

Louisiana’s three abortion clinics in New Orleans, Shreveport, and Baton Rouge are all now closed.

Full statement from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards:

“I am and have always been unabashedly pro-life and opposed to abortion. However, I understand that people on both sides of this complex issue hold deeply personal beliefs, and I respect that not everyone, including many in my own party, agrees with my position.

While we are still reviewing the decision issued by the Court this morning, Louisiana has had a trigger law in place since 2006 that would outlaw abortion, without exception for rape and incest, should the United States Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

I asked the Legislature to include exceptions for rape and incest in the legislation most recently passed. While the bill that passed expanded the exceptions from the 2006 law to include instances of medical futility and treatment of ectopic pregnancies, these important exceptions were not included.

As I have said many times before, I believe women who are survivors of rape or incest should be able to determine whether to continue with a pregnancy that is the result of a criminal act.

And, to be clear, the legislation I recently signed protects all forms of contraception, including emergency contraception, which remains fully legal and available in Louisiana.

Make no mistake, there is much more that we can do to support women, children, and families, and I hope that my fellow pro-life public officials will join me in these efforts in the coming months and years.”