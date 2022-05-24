BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The most recent group of young people to represent East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) as members of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council celebrated their graduation Monday.

Image courtesy of City of Baton Rouge

The council consisted of students from schools across the parish who took on the responsibilities and privileges that come with acting as an advocate for EBR youths.

One of their projects included a Mental Health Art Gallery, which was created to address the emotional and mental needs of local youth.

Image courtesy of City of Baton Rouge

As the students were encouraged to share their perspectives on matters, they were simultaneously equipped with the ability to empower their peers and help to fortify the relationship between local youth and local government.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said, “We hope the students of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council go on to become future leaders in our community!”