BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, East Baton Rouge Parish’s (EBR) mayor is scheduled to attend a special event at the White House in Washington D.C.

Representatives with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office confirmed that she will be among the guests of the White House during its United We Stand Summit Thursday, September 15.

Broome will join a bipartisan panel of mayors who will discuss their views of the ways in which hate has had a negative impact on democracy and public safety. The goal of the discussion is to find ways politicians can cross party lines and embrace shared solutions.

This is not the mayor’s first invitation to the renowned 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue address.

Last year, Broome joined Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards at the White House to show support of President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.