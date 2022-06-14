BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— As June 18’s Juneteenth holiday nears, East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is inviting the public to mark their calendars for a local, upcoming Unity Fest in honor of the special day.

Described as a family picnic, the celebration will take place Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to the Mayor, guests of Unity Fest will enjoy food, live performances, music, panel discussions, and fitness activities.

On her official Facebook page, Mayor Broome says of the event, “Mark your calendars, spread the word, and bring the family because this is an event you don’t want to miss!”

Image Credit: EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, falls on Saturday, June 18 but will be recognized this year as a public holiday on Monday, June 20.