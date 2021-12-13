EBR District Attorney releases statement on employee’s recent felony drug charges

ST. MARTIN, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore has announced that he accepted the resignation of Dusty Guidry, the Director of Pre-Trial Intervention.

Read Moore’s statement below.

Today, I accepted the resignation of Dusty Guidry, who served as the Director of Pre-Trial Intervention services for our office. The pre-trial intervention program provides tailored, data-driven resources and rehabilitative programming to appropriate justice-involved individuals in a manner that does not jeopardize public safety and works to decrease the likelihood of recidivism.

I am aware of Mr. Guidry’s recent arrest on felony drug charges outside of East Baton Rouge Parish and am concerned by the allegations. Any further criminal investigation will not involve our office.

My office recognizes the great responsibility entrusted to us. It is first and foremost the duty of every employee of this office to adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards in our workplace and community.

Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the Pre-Trial Intervention Program has positively impacted thousands of lives. During this time of transition, we will ensure that the good work of the program continues with the utmost integrity.

EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore