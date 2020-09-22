East Feliciana Parish Police Jury President arrested for using parish resources for personal use

CLINTON, LA – On September 8, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (EFPSO) to investigate allegations of malfeasance involving the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury.

As a result of the investigation, LSP Detectives discovered the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury President, 67-year-old Louis Kent of Clinton, had authorized the removal of parish resources for private use.

The preliminary investigation revealed on September 7, Kent gave permission to an acquaintance to remove construction material from a parish owned storage yard.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that several additional individuals removed aggregate material from the parish storage yard at Kent’s directive.

On September 21 an arrest warrant was obtained for Kent from the 20th Judicial District Court in East Feliciana Parish for malfeasance in office.

Kent surrendered himself to State Police on September 22 and was transported to the East Feliciana Parish Prison where he was booked accordingly.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.