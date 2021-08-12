Early morning fire destroys work area and dorms at Angola Prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana State Fire Marshals are investigating an early morning fire that broke out at Angola Prison; destroying a woodshop work area and leaving a significant amount of damage to a trusty dorm.

According to a press release, the fire began around 1 a.m. in the workshop. Louisiana State Penitentiary Volunteer Fire Department and West Feliciana Fire Department fought the fire for 40 minutes before extinguishing it.

The displaced inmates have been relocated to the chapel at Camp D on the prison grounds. There were no reported injuries to inmates or staff.

“I am so thankful for our staff who live on the prison grounds at Louisiana State Penitentiary,” said Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. “These individuals train to respond 24/7 to all types of emergencies that might occur at the prison. Because the prison is so far out in the country, If it were not for them this fire could have been much worse. I’d like to also thank the inmates for participating in monthly fire drills, this proves why it is so important to be prepared.”

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause of the blaze. At this point, the cause is undetermined with the inability to rule out electrical malfunction. However, the investigation is still very much active and ongoing. Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections