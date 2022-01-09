Duson Police release dashcam video from pursuit that ended in multi-vehicle crash

CONTENT WARNING: The video shows the crash happening, wreckage, and injuries/blood.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police have released the dashcam footage from a vehicle pursuit on Dec. 2, 2021, that ended in a multi-car crash on Bertrand Dr.

The pursuit ended when a stolen car crashed that was being pursued by Duson Police crashed into several cars at the intersection of Bertrand Drive at Devalcourt Street in Lafayette. It began in Duson along I-10. Several people were injured in the crash.

A criminal report charging the juvenile driver of the stolen vehicle with illegal possession of stolen property (car) and seven counts of criminal negligent injuring has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

The juvenile left the hospital in Lafayette prior to Duson Police Officers’ arrival, so the arrest is pending at this time.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice stated the outcome of injuries sustained in this incident was tragic, and the police department’s prayers go out for a full recovery to all who were injured.

The car being driven by the juvenile a 2013 Nissan Altima was stolen on or about October 12, 2021, from Greenwell Springs, La.

It was detected by Duson Police Crime Cameras traveling eastbound on I-10 on Dec. 2, and when officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle it fled and made numerous attempts to elude capture, ending in a five-car crash on Bertrand Dr.

Three other occupants of the stolen car are all cooperating with law enforcement, one remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Duson Police Pursuit Policy is under review by a panel of area law enforcement officials and two civilians. This committee will make suggestions to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice on modifications to the policy. This process is expected to conclude by the end of January, according to Chief Judice.

**Disclaimer: One of the people on the review panel works for KLFY.**