PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle commit a traffic violation.
The traffic stop took place on LA 69 near Grand Bayou and the vehicle had two occupants.
Wade Anthony Coleman, 34, of White Castle, was driving the vehicle and Stefan Jared Miller, 25, of White Castle was a passenger.
The deputy questioned both occupants and noticed “a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
This led to a K-9 checking the vehicle for any illegal narcotics.
The deputy performed a search of the vehicle after the K-9 “alerted positive to the presence of illegal narcotics,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The search uncovered the items listed below:
- Marijuana
- Adderall
- Hydrocodone
- Methamphetamine
- Assorted drug paraphernalia
- 9mm handgun
The driver and passenger were arrested and both remain behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
The charges and bond for each suspect are provided below:
Wade Anthony Coleman:
Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
Possession with Intent to Distribute Adderall
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone
Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License
Speeding
Insurance Required
$350,000 bond
Stefan Jared Miller:
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Adderall
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- $350,000 bond