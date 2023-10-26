NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dudley Debosier Injury Lawyers is hosting a Thanksgiving Grocery Card Giveaway.

The giveaway is open to any Louisiana residents. Twenty winners will receive a $150 grocery gift card.

“We understand the financial strain many families face due to the escalating cost of groceries. Our aim with this giveaway is to extend a helping hand during these challenging times and contribute to making the holiday season a little brighter for our community,” said managing partner Chad Dudley.

An entry can be submitted online until Nov. 15.

Winners will be selected randomly on Nov. 16. They will be contacted by phone and/or email.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts