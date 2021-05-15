‘Duck rescuers,’ are at it again in one part of Louisiana

EDEN ISLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Around 90 minutes from Baton Rouge is a census-designated place that is gaining a reputation.
That reputation involves the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and ducks.
The waterfowl in the area have a propensity to require rescuing.
The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted this on Facebook:
We have truly become expert duck rescuers. srcset="https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t8f/1/16/1f986.png?w=160 160w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t8f/1/16/1f986.png?w=256 256w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t8f/1/16/1f986.png?w=320 320w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t8f/1/16/1f986.png?w=640 640w, https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t8f/1/16/1f986.png?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" This is the second duck rescue this week. Today Engine 16’s crew rescued this duck to safety from inside of the chimney of this Eden Isles home
As you can see, the fireman had duck to rescue the duck.