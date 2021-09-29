DSNAP application period extended three days

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The application period for DSNAP has been federally approved for a three-day extension after experiencing extremely high call volumes.

Residents who still need to apply will be able to on Oct. 11 through Oct. 13. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said the application schedule is as follows:

October 11 – Residents with last names beginning with A-L

October 12 – M-Z

October 13 – A-Z (open to all last names)

Parishes that can apply for DSNAP:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.

For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap and www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAPFAQS.