BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at 7200 Cypress Lakes Blvd.

Upon arrival, fire officials noticed smoke coming from building 7 and immediately located the fire. As they entered the unit, heavy smoke was coming from the laundry room. After the fire was extinguished, it was determined the dryer was the cause.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

There were no reported injuries from this fire.