LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette turned up drugs and a gun Friday night.

According to Lafayette Police, it happened just before 11 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-10.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said Harry Jermaine Smedley was arrested after officers found 2,314 grams of cocaine with a street value of $234,000.

She said police also found a 9mm handgun.

Smedley was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail with bail set at $225,000.