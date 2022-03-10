GIBSON, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects are currently behind bars in the Terrebonne Parish Jail facing over a dozen drug and gun charges.
Harold Johnson Sr., 60, Harold Johnson Jr., 26 and Kenneth Johnson, 61 were arrested this week.
Their arrests came after the execution of a search warrant at a location on Oak Forest Dr.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing a list of charges that the suspects are facing:
- Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute Ecstasy
- Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV & V
- Cultivation of Marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
- Possession of suppressor
- Transactions involving drug proceeds
All three of the suspects were present at this location when agents arrived on scene.
After the suspects were arrested, agents found these items during a search.
$265,000.00 in drugs including:
- 2.3 pounds Marijuana
- 23 grams Heroin
- 1 pound Methamphetamine
- 143 grams powder cocaine
- 5 grams crack cocaine
- 173 Alprazolam pills
- 5592 Ecstasy pills
- L18 Marijuana plants
- Multiple baggies of seeds for future cultivation
Weapons:
- 7.62 AK handgun with loaded magazines
- 12 gauge shotgun
- 22 LR sub-gun with 30 round magazine
- 3 revolver handguns
Money:
- $15,700 in U.S. currency
Louisiana State Police assisted the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force during this investigation.