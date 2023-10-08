JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Franklin man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 near Big Four Corners Road in St. Mary Parish early Saturday morning.

Louisiana State Police said 59-year-old John Tardy was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram eastbound on US 90, and simultaneously a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on US 90. The Ram cut across the median and hit the Silverado head-on in the westbound lane.

Tardy succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Silverado was brought to a hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and toxicology samples were collected from both drivers to determine if impairment was involved.

