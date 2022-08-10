NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — School is back in session and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees wanted to help fathers tackle the first day of school in style. Great Clips partnered with “MVP” dads in a back-to-school campaign for the 2022-2023 school year. The former NFL player and father of four, along with other popular influencer dads and families shared the importance of looking and feeling their best going into a new school year.

In the campaign video, Brees broke down a game plan on how dads can feel more confident and empowered when it comes to the first day of school. In the Dad’s back-to-school playbook, Brees talked about the importance of nutrition and self-confidence. The former All-Pro football player’s children were also included in the campaign.

Great Clips said that they believe dads like to hear tips from others to up their game, and that’s why Drew Brees was chosen for the campaign. “With experienced parents like Drew Brees, Dumb Dads, Adam Busby, The Bramfam, and Burton B. Buffaloe, Great Clips is providing dads and moms with the inspiration, information, and tools they need to succeed in back-to-school prep.”

During the past few years since the pandemic, more dads have been at home and are getting to spend more time with their children said a spokesperson from Great Clips. “As many dads have spent more time at home over the past two years, they’ve re-evaluated their work-life balance and have formed tighter connections with their kids,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “More and more, dads see parenting as a key part of their identity, so we wanted to support them as they head into the back-to-school season.”

Those parents who want their students to get a haircut for the first weeks of classes can sign their child up for a check-in online. All you have to do is the following:

Find a Great Clips near you in the salon locator. Tap the check-in pin, enter your name and phone number, and tap ‘check me in’ Show up to the salon near the end of your estimated wait time and let the stylist who greets you know you checked in online.