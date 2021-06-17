Dr. Ghali reinstated as LSUHSC Chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dr. G.E. Ghali has been reinstated as Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport.

Dr. Ghali issued the following release, Wednesday afternoon, regarding his reinstatement:

I have just been informed by the LSU Health Shreveport human resources department that the outside investigation into the Title VII complaints alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, has been concluded. Additionally, I have been advised that given the results of the investigation my administrative leave has ended and I have been returned to the active chancellor position without restrictions. Thank you to my family and friends for their continued faith and support during this difficult time.

Ghali was placed on administrative leave back in April after four EEOC complaints were reportedly filed against the hospital amid criticism of his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations.

A former administrator allegedly spoke inappropriately to and touched 16 female medical students and that the head of admissions made female students write book reports on pornographic stories, according to The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

Both were close to Ghali and retired soon after the allegations were made, the newspaper reported.

But the complaints allege that two professors were denied promotions and a third was demoted and became the target of an official investigation because they supported the students.

Ghali, a renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon, took over the chancellorship of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport in 2016. The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a two-year contract extension for him in 2019.