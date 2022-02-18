BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dr. Dennis Shields will be the next President-Chancellor of the Southern University System.

Dr. Shields was unanimously approved during Friday’s meeting of the Southern University System Board of Supervisors meetings.

Dr. Shields is the current Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville.

Shields was one of three finalists that visited the Baton Rouge campus in early February.

After being selected, the board spoke to Shields via Zoom.

” I am humbled and honored by your confidence in me to take on this role on this wonderful institution of higher education. I couldn’t be more happier” said Dr. Shields.

The chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors will begin contract negotiations with Dr. Shields.

“I think the selection of Dennis Shields represents our belief that he’s the best fit to lead the University following Dr. Belton,” said Edwin Shorty, chairman of the Southern University Board. “We felt that Mr. Shields comes with the right mix of qualities to further advance the University.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement congratulating Dr. Dennis Shields on his selection.

“Congratulations Dr. Dennis Shields on being selected as the new president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University. I look forward to working with you and have no doubt that our students and faculty will continue to succeed under your leadership. “

Last July, Dr. Ray Belton announced he would retire in the fall of 2022 after holding the role for the last seven years.