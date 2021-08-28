DOTD says to expect heavy delays on the roads due to Hurricane Ida evacuations

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The heavy traffic that began late Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge isn’t changed that much this morning.

Louisiana DOTD is telling drivers to expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations.

Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane.

Meanwhile, DOTD is also reminding drivers to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state may be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During unfavorable weather conditions, if motorists must drive, they should adhere to the following safety tips:

  • Do not drive unless you must.
  • Avoid driving in standing or running water.
  • Avoid driving while distracted.
  • Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.
  • Always allow for extra driving time.
  • Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
  • Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers
  • Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.
  • Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 41% 85° 80°

Sunday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 82° 77°

Monday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 88% 82° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 85° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 87° 77°

Hourly Forecast

83°

10 AM
Showers
47%
83°

83°

11 AM
Showers
38%
83°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
83°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
83°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
84°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
83°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

83°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

83°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

84°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

84°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

83°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

84°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
84°

83°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
83°

82°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
81%
83°

82°

6 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
93%
82°

81°

7 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
81°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
82°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
97%
81°

