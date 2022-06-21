GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — On June 21, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the reopening of the GeauxPass Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow following repairs from Hurricane Ida.

The storm damaged the roof, flooring, drywall, and electrical. Nearly 10 months after the hurricane, the center reopened to the public on Monday.

To sign up for a GeauxPass or for any questions, contact the Customer Service Center at (866) 662-8987. Motorists can also visit the center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.