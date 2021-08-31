DOTD: All Louisiana interstates now open, traffic lanes should be cleared for response efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — All interstates in Louisiana are now open to traffic following Sunday night’s storm that tore through southern Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation made the announcement on Tuesday via Twitter after Hurricane Ida’s winds caused debris blockage on state several highways.

However, the department adds that the travel lanes should be kept clear for response efforts still occurring throughout Louisiana.

All interstate systems in Louisiana are open to traffichttps://t.co/mgZmNpUoro — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) August 31, 2021

DOTD adds that many other state routes are still impacted by the storm and crews are working to clear the roadways.

“DOTD crews have worked around the clock to get all of Louisiana’s interstates reopened, and I’m extremely grateful to them for their tireless work,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “But we still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services. Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water and gas can be hard to come by and local, state and federal responders have already begun the recovery process. Let’s all work together to recover from this storm.” Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, August 31, 2021