Dopsie Brothers being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tiger, David, Anthony, and Dwayne Dopsie will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame on Friday, July 30th. The induction ceremony and Zydeco show will take place at Rock N Bowl in Downtown Lafayette. The ceremony and concert will start on the 30th at 8 pm.
The cover charge at Rock N Bowl for the show is $10.
Dwayne Dopsie, along with the Zydeco Hellraisers, have performed numerous times on WGNO soundstage over the years. Even Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. stopped by for a jam session with Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise. Here are a few of their most memorable performances below: