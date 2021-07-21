Dopsie Brothers being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tiger, David, Anthony, and Dwayne Dopsie will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame on Friday, July 30th. The induction ceremony and Zydeco show will take place at Rock N Bowl in Downtown Lafayette. The ceremony and concert will start on the 30th at 8 pm.

The cover charge at Rock N Bowl for the show is $10.

Tiger, Dwayne, David, & Anthony Dopsie with KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig

Dwayne Dopsie, along with the Zydeco Hellraisers, have performed numerous times on WGNO soundstage over the years. Even Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. stopped by for a jam session with Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise. Here are a few of their most memorable performances below: