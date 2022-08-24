NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There is some good news for drivers! According to AAA, gas prices are dropping at a steady rate. Reports show that the national average for gas continues to drop since it soared to a national average of $5.02 a gallon in June.

The national average for regular gas fell on Tuesday to $3.89 a gallon from $4.38 a month ago. Although gas prices are lower compared to last month, gas prices compared to last year are still 74 cents more a gallon. AAA reports that the 70-day streak of falling gas prices is the second longest on record going back to 2005.

Louisiana ranks as the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets. The average price for gas in the state is $3.46. which is below the national average.

Although things are looking positive for your wallet, don’t let your guard down. Andrew Gross an AAA spokesperson said that hurricane season can still affect prices. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries,” said Gross.