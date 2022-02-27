DONALDSONVILLE, la (BRPROUD) — Donaldsonville is taking a stand with a ‘Stop the Violence March and Rally.

Donaldsonville’s violent crime numbers this year are alarming.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported nine shooting incidents with five people shot and two of those people dying.

The Sunrise Community Group organized a Stop the Violence March and Rally in Donaldsonville.

The march and rally took place on Sunday, February 27.

Local officials were joined by a large crowd with an even bigger message.

People came out to the Stop The Violence March & Rally to deliver a message we have been hearing a lot lately, enough is enough!

The march started on Catalpa St. and weaved all the way to the River Road African American Rosenwald School.

The march included the Port Barrow area off Hwy. 1, the neighborhood near St. Patrick St. and the railroad underpass at Marchand Ave.

The march took place with a unified goal in mind.

“Walk with us against crime, come on out everybody, come on out and walk, come on out and help us make history today, walk with us against crime,” said Glenn Price, Chair of Sunrise Community Group. Price continued by saying, “”Think about it and when you think about it you realize it doesn’t make sense for you to pull a gun and shoot someone because no one wins when that happens.” Long time neighbors thought this was a great start for the community to put the guns down. “Something is being done. I can see that here it is everybody is trying to pull together to stop the violence in the neighborhood, said local resident, Calvin Brown. Many said this is only the beginning, they will continue to uplift the family and community and do the hard work to stop the violence.