BAYOU BLUE La. (BRPROUD) — Crystal Ricker, 41, of Bayou Blue, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into a deadly shooting that took place on May 29.

On that date, three different law enforcement agencies responded to a reported shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Lake Long Dr.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a man named Brandon Bradley had been shot in the chest.

Bradley and Ricker were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The initial investigation revealed that a domestic argument had occurred between Ricker and Bradley which led to the shooting.”

Despite attempts to save his life, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators seized a weapon, spent casing and witness testimony.

LSPO says, “Detectives learned Bradley told people at the scene that Ricker had shot him.”

Ricker was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

The 37-year-old was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and bond has been set at $500,000.