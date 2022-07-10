The specific joke was not detailed in the affidavit released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported domestic disturbance on Tuesday, July 5.

The deputies arrived at a home on Toulon Dr. and one deputy questioned Jeremiah Guilford, 39, of Mississippi.

Guilford appeared to be drunk during questioning, according to the deputy.

The Mississippi man admitted that he had been dating the victim in this case.

The 39-year-old insisted that the duo had only been arguing prior to the arrival of the deputies.

A deputy then went to interview the alleged victim in this domestic incident.

The victim said that she and Guilford got into an argument.

The affidavit states that the woman went to bed after this and Guilford eventually followed behind and began to attack her.

Guilford “got into the bed, got on top of her and bit her on the right cheek,” according to the affidavit.

The victim did show signs of injuries and told the deputy that they had been living together for two months.

The victim’s 9-year-old son was at the home when this alleged incident took place.

Guilford was arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, July 5.

On the way to prison, the 39-year-old told the deputy “that he had arrested the wrong person and if the handcuffs were removed and he was let go, he’d call it even.”

The deputy denied the request and that is when Guilford allegedly made a threat against the deputy.

Guilford said that when he was released from prison, “he was going to find where the deputy lives, kill him and his entire family,” according to the affidavit.

The Mississippi man was charged with Threatening a Public Official and Domestic Abuse Battery – Child Endangerment.