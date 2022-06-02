BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —The Department of Justice’s United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. reported Thursday, June 1 that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization has ended in a federal grand jury leading to the arrest of nine men on various offenses.

According to the Indictment, the defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization and dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Middle District of Louisiana. Agents recovered over nine kilograms of methamphetamine and multiple firearms during the investigation.

The men that were charged and arrested were:

Reshide Wooden, 25, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Rokedrick Tyrell Williby, 31, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of 50 grams of methamphetamine

Denzel Dionte Gray, 29, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Malcolm Oliver, Jr., 32, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Kelly Derrell Jones, 40, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

David Burnell Jones, 37, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

Christopher Dee Harrod, 41, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Blain Joseph Slayton, 29, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Robert Jason Slayton, 51, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

This investigation was led by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and task force officers from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department.

This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Jarreau.