THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Humane Society of Louisiana is looking for information on an incident that happened on April 1.

According to HSLA, around 5: 30 p.m., a young couple found an injured pit bull terrier near a canefield by Judge Becnel Lance in Thibodaux.

The couple contacted animal control and made them aware of the situation.

According to reports, an animal control officer picked up the dog and drove the female dog to Ridgefield Animal Hospital, where they treated her for a suspected road rash.

The clinic treated the pit bull with pain meds, anti-inflammatory drugs, and antibiotics.

Top Tail Rescue and Pet Services heard of the story and a woman and her fifteen-year-old daughter agreed to foster her. The mother and daughter named the pup Jelly bean.

“We may never know what happened to poor Jelly Bean, but we are grateful she was found, treated, and will be loved for the rest of her life. We also hope that the person(s) who did this to Jelly Bean will have to appear in court and explain what happened and why she was covered in burns and left in a cornfield, likely to die from her injuries,” said Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.

The Humane Society of Louisiana, based out of New Orleans, paid for Jelly Bean’s vet care and is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information can contact the Humane Society by calling 1-88-6-HUMANE (486-263) or by email at ifo@humanela.org.