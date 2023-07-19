SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Millions in Louisiana state tax refunds must be claimed by the end of August or the money will be moved to the Unclaimed Property Division.

A release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue said the department has sent 15,461 letters to individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim the refunds before they are transferred to the state treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division after August 28.

The total amount of unclaimed tax refunds is $11,574,249.48 according to the LDR.

Taxpayers who have received these letters can claim their refunds by one of two methods:

Visit revenue.louisiana.gov/unclaimedrefund and provide the requested information

Complete and return to LDR the voucher attached to the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated July 19, 2023.

LDR will issue paper checks to all taxpayers who submit claims electronically or with the voucher by the August 28 deadline.

After August 28 all unclaimed refunds can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.