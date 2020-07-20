Inmate charged with rape of Elayn Hunt Correctional Officer

BATON ROUGE – On Friday morning, an Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmate was charged with the aggravated rape of a female correctional officer.

The incident occurred at the prison, reportedly in a cellblock around 9:30 a.m.

St. Gabriel Police Detectives booked 29-year-old Erick Dehart with aggravated rape.

Dehart is currently serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery out of Terrebonne Parish, and a five-year sentence for simple burglary out of Lafourche Parish.

The sentences are being served consecutively.

The DOC is providing the officer crisis counseling and support at this time.

The Department will not release any additional information at this time, pending the investigation, and out of respect for the officer and her family.