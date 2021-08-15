‘Do it for someone like me’ – Immunocompromised people now eligible for third vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health has made a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine available for those who are immunocompromised. Wendy Lipsey is a part of that 3% of Americans who qualify for the booster shot.

At 18-years-old, Lipsey was diagnosed with rare autoimmune disorder, an event that would forever change her life. Lipsey said it always made her hyper aware of her health.

She believes this booster shot is a game changer for people like her who must take medication that put them at a higher risk of being severely ill with COVID-19.

“My liver was in rejection and all the toxins had gone from my liver to my kidney, and I was now in need of a liver and kidney transplant, I take immunosuppressants twice a day, without taking that medication I wouldn’t live, it keeps me alive,” said Lipsey.

When Lipsey heard she qualified to receive a booster vaccine, it was a no brainer.

“This is not the time to be selfish, if you don’t want to do it for yourself, fine, do it for someone you love, do it for someone else, do it for someone like me,” said Lipsey.

The immunocompromised don’t get the same level of protection from two doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

Lipsey, who’s been on a ventilator before, said she’d take any measure to never experience that again and that she wished more people took the vaccine seriously.

“I’m still going to wear my mask in public because there’s no guarantee that I won’t get the virus but my symptoms will be a lot less,” said Lipsey.

For more information who can qualify visit:

BRPROUD | LDH makes third vaccine available for anyone immunocompromised