District Attorney Kristine Russell announces candidacy for re-election

SLIDELL, LA - Three more individuals have been booked in connection with the double homicide that occurred Saturday, July 18, in the Big Branch area near Lacombe, bringing the total number arrested in connection with the crime up to six.

On July 20, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Peter Reimonenq and 19-year-old Christopher Roberts in connection with the murders. Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree feticide.