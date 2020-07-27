District Attorney Kristine Russell announces candidacy for re-election

THIBODAUX, LA – On Friday, Kristine Russell announced her candidacy for re-election as Lafourche Parish District Attorney.
“It has been such an honor and truly humbling to serve over the last two years as your District Attorney. Together, we have accomplished so much, but there is still plenty of work left for us to do.
Among our accomplishments are the installations of specialized prosecutors who focus on violent crime, narcotic distribution, sexual assaults and domestic violence. As a career prosecutor, I have a deep appreciation and understanding of the difference between dangerous offenders who pose a risk to public safety versus offenders in need of services because of an underlying addiction or mental health issue. As the justice system evolves, we will continue to work hard by ensuring dangerous criminals are prosecuted and justice is served.
We have also restructured and expanded our Victims’ Rights Department to include a Licensed Clinical Social worker. We have adopted a People First, System Second approach that places the needs of the individual victims in the forefront of prosecutorial strategy.
We have emphasized use of our Drug Treatment Court program and are very pleased to play an integral role in the newly created Family Preservation Court. We launched an annual event called Senior Sources in an effort to get vital informational resources to our senior citizens.
We understand that in order to have a positive impact on the future we have to reach for the next generation, therefore we launched RESPECT U: a movement designed to stress the vital importance of self-respect, respect for others and respect for the community at large. The program includes presentations on respect, ethical decision making, self-esteem, conflict resolution, and safety.
We continue to educate students on the dangers of impaired driving through our Domino Effect Program. We’ve expanded our efforts to include Nicholls State University and invested in a set of impairment goggles which allow students to experience the effects impairment has on fine motor skills and depth perception.
I, along with my team, am up for the challenges ahead facing our parish and the criminal justice system. We look forward to seeing and talking with you all in the very near future, and sincerely appreciate your continued support.”