NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over 140 miles from New Orleans to Mobile – a track taking passengers to and from with a few stops in between could be coming in the future.

“We want to run the train now,” said Knox Ross. He’s the Chairman of the Southern Railroad Commission.

But, a dispute between CSX, Norfolk Southern, and Amtrak has it at a halt.

“Over the next several days the Surface Transportation Boards are hearing arguments from the host Norfolk Southern, CSX, and Amtrak over the ride of Amtrak to run passenger trains from Mobile to New Orleans.”

In a statement, Norfolk Southern says “the new service will impact freight access in and out of New Orleans. Any new service here should balance the needs of freight rail with passenger travel.”

“What the freights have to show is what has to be done to allow Amtrak to run it on a reasonable schedule without interfering with the freights ability to run freights,” said Ross.

CSX says they’re not against the service, but it will require sufficient infrastructure investment.

“There is a difference of opinion of what infrastructure improvements need to be done to protect freight movement on the line and also accommodate the passenger trains,” said Ross.

Bottom line, the Federal Surface Transportation Board will meet with all parties and come to a final decision about what they believe should be the fate of the route.

That decision could come within the next few months.