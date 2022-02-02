BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Disney On Ice presents Lets Celebrate! is making its way to the Raising Cane’s River Center from May 5-8.

Preferred customers can purchase tickets in advance starting Feb.1 to get the best seats available. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 8. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience.

Click here to purchase your tickets now or purchase them in-person at the venue box office.

All who are interested in attending the show, is asked to monitor the venue website at Raising Cane’s River Center for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change.

Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.