ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Hey there, Cenla Explorers!

Are you ready to embark on a thrilling journey through the natural wonders of Central Louisiana? If the answer is yes, then you’re invited to become a part of something extraordinary – the “Get Outdoorsy” club of CenLa. This club is all about cultivating a friendly community of people who share a passion for the outdoors, exploration, and adventure. Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or just starting your journey, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

At “Get Outdoorsy,” their mission is simple yet profound: they want to bring together a gang of adventure seekers who are ready to take on new challenges. They understand that the club will be a diverse mix of newcomers and experienced outdoor enthusiasts, and that’s exactly what they want. It’s about building a squad of friends who are united by their enthusiasm for embracing exciting opportunities together. They’re committed to ensuring that there are plenty of opportunities for beginners to connect with each other and kickstart their journey into the great outdoors.

When they say “invited,” they truly mean it. Inclusivity is at the heart of their club. They firmly believe that shared outdoor excursions can lead to lifelong connections and personal growth. Therefore, they’re dedicated to making it happen together, and that includes respecting everyone’s background, orientation, and identity. Their goal is to create an environment where all individuals, regardless of their differences, feel welcome and excited to connect with others who share their passion for the outdoors.

Central Louisiana is a region teeming with natural beauty and adventure, yet sometimes it can feel like they’re disconnected from it. However, that’s where “Get Outdoorsy” steps in. They’re here to help you discover the hidden gems and thrilling outdoor experiences that Cenla has to offer. From destination-level hiking and biking trails to stargazing beneath the dark skies, miles of gravel roads for bikepacking, and endless opportunities for paddling, it’s all right there in their backyard.

Are you ready to bid your desk chair adieu and immerse yourself in Cenla’s natural beauty? If so, then you’re cordially invited to join their club. Whether you’re seeking to make new friends, challenge yourself with outdoor adventures, or simply escape the daily grind, “Get Outdoorsy” is your ticket to experiencing the awe-inspiring landscapes and vibrant community of Central Louisiana.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share your love for the outdoors. It’s time to Get Outdoorsy, Cenla!

