Disaster unemployment assistance application period extended

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — People affected by Hurricane Ida who are in need of Disaster Unemployment Assistance now have more time to apply. The Louisiana Workforce Commission extended the DUA application deadline through November 2, 2021.

The parishes included in this extension are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana,

Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St.

Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa,

Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

According to Lousiana Workforce Commission, LWC said they asked for an extension to help accommodate individuals affected by extended power outages and loss of communications as they recover from this disaster.

Individuals who lost work or employment in these designated disaster areas must file DUA applications by established deadlines. DUA is typically available to anyone, employed or self-employed, who is unable to

work or unable to get to work as a result of the disaster. People who qualify for regular unemployment benefits cannot get disaster unemployment.

For answers to frequently asked questions about DUA, click here.

Anyone in need can file a DUA claim on their website or by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866-783-

5567 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

A mobile unit is also available to help people apply for DUA in certain parishes on these dates:

• St. Helena Parish: Sept. 22nd, 9 AM to 6 PM, Northshore Technical & Community College, Florida

Parishes, 7067 Hwy. 10, Greensburg, LA 70441

• St. Charles Parish: Sept. 23rd – 24th, 9 AM to 4 PM, Killona Community Services Center, 201 Hwy 3141, Killona, LA 70057

• Lafourche Parish: Sept. 27th – 28th, 9 AM to 6 PM, Golden Meadow Town Hall, 107 Jervis Dr, Golden

Meadow, LA 70357

As new dates and locations are added they will be updated on the homepage of their website.