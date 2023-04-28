All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings this week in reference to a welfare complaint. Upon arrival, officials made contact with a 15-year-old victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim advised authorities that she resides with her parents, Jonathan P. Musick and Sandra Musick, and that there are approximately 40 cats living at their residence. Investigators were also advised that the home possessed cat feces and urine throughout the location and the residence is unlivable.

According to officials, they learned that Jonathan and Sandra allegedly smoked methamphetamine in the victim’s presence. Authorities viewed a video of Jonathan allegedly smoking narcotics in front of the victim inside of her bedroom. The victim’s parents were also accused of engaging in physical altercations in the victim’s presence.

Investigators were given pictures of the home and observed glass pipes. Authorities also observed tattoos on the victim and learned that Jonathan allegedly did the tattoos in July 2022 after the victim turned 15 years old.

According to the affidavit, the victim was checked out of school by her grandmother at the request of Jonathan and Sandra due to the parents not wanting the victim to speak to authorities about their living conditions.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence and located glass smoking pipes and a firearm that was reported stolen in West Monroe, La. Officials also observed a strong odor of cat urine inside the home, feces on the floor, piles of garbage, piles of dirty clothes, piles of food, and clutter in every room of the residence, including the bathroom and kitchen.

Jonathan and Sandra were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Jonathan was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Sandra was charged with three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

