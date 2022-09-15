ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs.

The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.

Jacob was booked into Ascension Parish Jail.

No further details of the investigation were shared by the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.