Detectives seek information related to Animal Hospital fire in Thibodaux

In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a fire at the Ridgefield Animal Hospital on Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux.

The Schriever Volunteer Fire Department had been operating at the scene after receiving an automatic alarm and quickly extinguished the fire. No people were inside the building at the time and no animals present were injured, although property damage occurred. The Thibodaux Police Department also assisted.

Initial assessment indicated that the fire was caused by fireworks. Terrebonne Parish detectives are investigating.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.