BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are looking for the owner of a stray head of cattle found by a farmer in south Bossier Parish.

Detectives hope to find the owner of this bull before they have to send him to the sales barn. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The bull was found on Fairview Point Road in Elm Grove on October 14.

The animal has no brand or ear tag information and was penned for its own safety. It will be held for 10 days and then taken to the nearest sales barn to be sold unless it is claimed.

All costs incurred for the care of the bull are the responsibility of the owner.

The BPSO said that if you believe this is your animal and you can identify it, please call their office at (318) 965-2203 or the LADF Livestock Brand Commission at (318) 949-3225.