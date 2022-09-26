BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say.

The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting.

EBRSO says they were called to the 4500 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard around 8 p.m., where Wright was found shot to death in the parking lot.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation and EBRSO says updates will be provided as they become available.